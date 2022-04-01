St. Cloud Norsemen Commits to Division I Miami

St. Cloud Norsemen forward and captain Blake Mesenburg has announced his commitment to NCAA Division I Miami University.

Get our free mobile app

Mesenburg, a native of Orono, MN, is the second-leading scorer on the Norsemen and ranked 11th in the North American Hockey League in scoring with 57 points on the season, on 24 goals and 33 assists, averaging 1.08 points per game.

Mesenburg is part of St. Cloud's power play and penalty kill units, scoring 23 power play points (11G, 12A) and leads the NAHL with 5 shorthanded goals. The 2002 left-shot forward has three hat tricks and three game-winning goals this season.

The St. Cloud Norsemen have won 35 games this season and will play North Iowa at the MAC at 7 p.m. tonight.