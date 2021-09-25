Twins, Lumberjacks, Norsemen Notch Wins, Wild Prep for St. Louis

The Minnesota Twin topped Toronto at Target Field, the Granite City Lumberjacks earned their third straight win, and the St. Cloud Norsemen came from behind to beat the Bismarck Bobcats at the MAC. Meanwhile, the Gophers and Wild are gearing up for Saturday matchups. Here's a look at your Saturday sports blast:

RECAPS:

- The Twins scored their only runs in the bottom of the third inning to beat the Blue Jays 3-1. Byron Buxton tallied two RBIs for Minnesota, while the crew on the mound led by Bailey Ober combined for nine strikeouts, four hits, and one run. The Twins improve to 69-85 and now control the four-game series 2-0. Toronto falls to 85-69. Game three is set for Saturday night with pre-game coverage kicking off at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lumberjacks routed the Willmar WarHawks 5-1. Quentin Sigurdson made 21 saves for Granite City and allowed one goal. The Lumberjacks improve to 3-0 and will host the 2-1 New Ulm Steel on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Armadillo Deck Sports Arena.

- The Norsemen rallied in the third period to slide by the Bobcats 5-4. Ryan O'Neill scored the game-winner for St. Cloud. Tomas Bolo and Josh Langford combined for 21 saves. The Norsemen improve to 2-1 and Bismarck falls to 0-5. The teams will face off again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The 2-1 University of Minnesota Gopher football team will look to keep their momentum going when 1-2 Bowling Green pays Huntington Bank Stadium a visit on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild will visit St. Louis in their first preseason game of the year. It will be the first look at a team that has undergone some change at the roster and front office levels. The Wild finished last season with a record of 35-16 overall, while the Blues finished 27-20. pre-game coverage of the exhibition game begins at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

