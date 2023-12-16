Norsemen Edge Bobcats

The St. Cloud Norsemen won a close one Friday edging the Bismarck Bobcats 3-2. St. Cloud got goals from Keaton Orrey, Andrew Cumming, and Hagen Moe. The two teams will play again tonight at 7:15 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

The Granite City Lumberjacks did not fair as well. The Lumberjacks lost 4-2 to the Alexandria Blizzard. Granite City had goals from Eason Portner and Hayden Johnson. The Lumberjacks are off on Saturday

It was a light day in area sports Friday with a lot of the college teams either off just for the night or on break.

SCSU Men's Hockey is off until December 29th, and St. John's is off until January 5th. The Gophers are off until New Year's Day In women's hockey, the Huskies are off until January 6th, St. Ben's is off until January 4th and the Gophers are off until January 5th.

Both of St. Cloud State's teams return to action Saturday in basketball. The Gophers men's and women's basketball teams are back in action on Thursday, 12/21.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer