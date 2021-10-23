Lumberjacks and Norsemen Earn Wins, Gopher Hockey Falls to UMD

The Granite City Lumberjacks notched another dominant win on the road in New Ulm and the St. Cloud Norsemen pulled off an overtime win, and the No. 4 Gopher men's hockey team came up short on Friday night. Meanwhile, the St. John's, NDSU, and University of Minnesota football teams are getting ready to take the field, the Minnesota Wild are looking to continue their hot start, and the Timberwolves are gearing up for their second game of the season on Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Lumberjacks earned their sixth straight win when they took down the New Ulm Steel 7-2 on the road. Ben Anderson led the way for Granite City with three goals. Xander Roberts made 22 saves and allowed two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 10-1 and will return home to host the Willmar WarHawks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

- The Norsemen got back in the win column with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Bismarck Bobcats. Nick Young, Brandon LaJoie, Peyton Hanson, and Logan Kittleson each netted one for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 6-2 and the Bobcats fall to 2-10. The teams will meet on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. for game two.

- The Gophers fell to UMD 5-3 at home. Mike Koster, Grant Cruikshank, and Matthew Knies each scored one for Minnesota. The Gophers fall to 3-2, while the Bulldogs improve to 4-1. The teams will travel to Duluth for game two of the weekend series on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The MIAC-leading Johnnies (6-0) will try to stay on top when they visit Gustavus (5-1) on Saturday. St. John's won the last matchup back in 2019 by a score of 33-21. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. in St. Peter.

- The Gophers are looking to notch another Big Ten win on Saturday when Maryland visits Huntington Bank Stadium. Both teams are 4-2 overall. Minnesota lost the last matchup between the teams in 2020 45-44 in overtime. Kick-off is set for 2:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The 6-0 Bison will try to keep their momentum going as they host 4-2 Missouri State. The last time these teams met, North Dakota earned a 25-0 shutout win. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild are looking to stay undefeated as they host the Anaheim Ducks. The last time the teams met was October 15th, when Minnesota came out on top 2-1. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:45 p.m on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The 1-0 Timberwolves will be hosting the 0-2 Pelicans on Saturday. Minnesota completed the preseason 3-1 and beat the Houston Rockets 124-106 on Wednesday. Pre-game is set for 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

