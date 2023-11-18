Gophers’ Hockey Falls To Notre Dame

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: The University of Minnesota lost the first game in their weekend series against Notre Dame 4-2 last night. The Irish got up 2-1 early, but the Gophers tied the game 2-2 in the second period on a goal by Jimmy Snuggerud with 1:21 remaining. Notre Dame would score two goals in the third period to get up 4-2 and finish with the win.

-- St. Cloud State edged the University of Minnesota Bulldogs 2-1 on Friday night. The Huskies got out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Jack Reimann late in the second period. UMD would tie the game up with Matthew Perkins in the third in the middle of a five-minute power play. SCSU would get the game-winner from Joe Molenaar with just 2:19 left in the third to earn the Huskies and win. The Huskies remain unbeaten in conference play at 5-0-0.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: The Gophers got scoring from three different players to take down the University of Minnesota Bulldogs 3-1. They got goals from Abbey Murphy, Taylor Stewart, and Peyton Hemp in the win. Hemp had played four years for the Bulldogs before transferring got the game-winner. Skylar Vetter stopped 32 shots in the win. The two teams play again at 3:00 p.m. today.

--St. Benedict put on a late surge to take down the College of St. Scholastica 5-2. The Bennies were led by Emma Rooks two goals both coming in the first period. The two teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third when St. Ben’s turned it on with three unanswered goals. It is the third game in a row the Bennies have scored five goals.

--Just over halfway through the first period Avery Meyer scored her first goal of the year for St. Cloud State and it would turn out to be enough as the Huskies beat the University of St. Thomas 1-0. Sanni Ahola recorded her fifth shutout of the season for SCSU in stopping all 12 shots she faced. The Huskies improved to 10-4 on the year.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. John’s University lost a nail bitter to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville 80-78 on Friday. The Johnnies got down early but battled back into the game only to get edged out. Kooper Vaugh led St. John’s with 19 points. The Johnnies will take on Stockton today as they close out the SCB Champions Classic in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Led by Amaya Battle’s career-high 20 points the University of Minnesota coasted to a 75-53 win over North Dakota State University. Mara Braun added 13 points and Mallory Heyer had 12 points and 12 rebounds to round out the top scorers for the Gophers. Next up is the University of Connecticut at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

JUNIOR HOCKEY: The St. Cloud Norsemen fell 5-4 in overtime to the Bismarck Bobcats. The Norsemen got two goals from Brandon Panzer, and single goals from Niklas Miller, and Peyton Mithmuangneua in the loss. The two teams play again tonight at 7:15 p.m.

