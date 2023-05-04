St. Cloud Municipal Band Hosting Spring Concert

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of the oldest bands in the state of Minnesota is kicking off another season here in St. Cloud.

Business Manager Joe Fox says the St. Cloud Municipal Band has roots that go all the way back to the Civil War era.

It was formed in the late 1800s, it was originally called The Union Band. Union soldiers came back from the Civil War, they had instruments and they started a band.

The band went through a few changes over the years and then in the 1940s they started getting support from the city and have been known as the St. Cloud Municipal Band ever since.

Fox says he remembers watching his day play in the band decades ago.

I would go and listen to my dad who joined the band in 1938 and was in it until he passed away in 1990. I joined the band in 1972 right out of high school because my dad was in it.

Fox says there are a number of members that have been in the band since the 1960s and 70s. They have about 50 members.

Their spring concert is coming up on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts. It is titled "Colors of the Wind" and will feature 12 pieces of music. You can get tickets online or at the door.

Later this year, the band will play at the Memorial Day ceremony at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. They also play on the 4th of July for the Fireworks Show.

The St. Cloud Municipal Band also has a tradition of putting on a concert series at St. Cloud's oldest park - Barden Park - every summer that dates back to at least the 1960s.

This year's schedule:

July 13th

July 20th

July 27th

August 3rd

August 10th

August 17th

