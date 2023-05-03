Rockville To Restart Administrator Search As Negotiations Fall

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- The search for a new city administrator in Rockville has taken another turn.

Back in March, the council approved to hire Michael Harvey as their next city administrator. However, the two sides were unable to reach a contract agreement and he removed his name from consideration.

At a meeting last month, the council met with David Drowns and Associates to discuss their options. Options discussed were to offer the position to a remaining candidate, or to have the firm conduct another search for an additional cost.

Several council members addressed their frustrations for paying the additional cost, stating the firm did not do as advertised as a candidate was not formally hired.

After further discussion, the council agreed to pay for the firms services already provided and to part ways, leaving the city back where they started.

During Wednesday night's special meeting, the council approved to conduct their own candidate search to fill the position.

The city plans to post the position in the coming days and will accept applications through June 9th.

Until a candidate can be hired, Judy Neu will serve as the city administrator.

