The Weekender: St. Cloud Farmers Market, Carnival and More!

1

The CSB and SJU Theater Departments are inviting you to a unique dance show. Source to Sea: Dancing the River of Life is a diverse collection of student and faculty choreographed dances explores the rich and complex ways we navigate our relationships and the world around us. A focal point of the show will be an intergenerational dance with CSB and SJU students and elder dancers from the community, some of whom are retired CSB and SJU faculty. The show will run Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Gorecki Theatre on the CSB campus. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Thursday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, May 5th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, May 6th, 2:00 p.m.