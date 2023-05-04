The Weekender: St. Cloud Farmers Market, Carnival and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Get out and enjoy the weekend with some fun and entertaining events happening around central Minnesota. Check out a unique dance performance at the College of St. Benedict's, take the kids to a parking lot Carnival at Crossroads Mall, learn a new art form with the Paramount Arts Underground, spend some time at the St. Cloud Farmer's Market, and see the Sauk Rapids Lions Garage Sale at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Read more in The Weekender!
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Bachman Jewelers Closing after 97 Years
- Sartell Preparing for Summer School Programming
- New Women's Clothing Store Opening in Waite Park
- Meal Program Aims To Minimize Food Waste in Schools
- Modern Barnyard Expansion
- 1
Dancing the River of LifeSt. Joseph
The CSB and SJU Theater Departments are inviting you to a unique dance show. Source to Sea: Dancing the River of Life is a diverse collection of student and faculty choreographed dances explores the rich and complex ways we navigate our relationships and the world around us. A focal point of the show will be an intergenerational dance with CSB and SJU students and elder dancers from the community, some of whom are retired CSB and SJU faculty. The show will run Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. inside the Gorecki Theatre on the CSB campus. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, May 4th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 5th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 6th, 2:00 p.m.
- 2
Crossroads Center CarnivalSt. Cloud
They are back for another season! Join Gopher State for some well-needed fun with Carnival rides, food, and games in the Crossroads Parking lot. Unlimited ride armbands available for up to 3 hours for $25 per person per session. The fun starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.
TICKETS AT THE EVENT!
- Thursday, May 4th, 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, May 5th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 6th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, May 7th, 11:00 a.m.
- 3
Arts UndergroundSt. Cloud
Try your hand at a new art form. The Paramount Arts Underground offers people of all ages the opportunity to come and play in the Paramount Arts Studios to develop artistic skills in a variety of mediums. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. No registration is required, just show up and have a great time. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 19-years-old and under. The event runs Thursday at 6:00 p.m.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Thursday, May 4th, 6:00 p.m.
- 4
St. Cloud Farmer's MarketSt. Cloud
The Farmers Market season is back again. The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market opens this Saturday in the Lady Slipper Lot in downtown St. Cloud. The farmers market features local growers, bakers and other producers with a wide variety of veggies, meats, dairy products, baked goods and other locally grown goods. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, May 6th, 8:00 a.m.
- 5
Sauk Rapids Lions Garage SaleSauk RapidsA fisherman’s dream come true! The Sauk Rapids Lions is holding a garage sale at the Benton County Fairgrounds this weekend. Shoppers will find a variety of items, including: rods & reels, tackle, boat accessories, life jackets, lawn tools, many household appliances, quilt rack, grills, and much more!!! Proceeds benefit Lions philanthropies and community. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Saturday inside the Bingo building on the fairgrounds.EVENT IS FREE!- Saturday, May 6th, 8:00 a.m.