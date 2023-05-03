Largest Tax-Cut Bill In Minnesota History Passes House- ‘From The Capitol’

Largest Tax-Cut Bill In Minnesota History Passes House- &#8216;From The Capitol&#8217;

GETTING THINGS DONE AT THE CAPITOL

A lot of discussions have been happening at our State Capitol over the past few weeks, with sessions going well into the midnight hour on several occasions, according to my conversations with State Representative Dan Wolgamott.  You can listen each week to our conversations on Wednesday mornings on 'It Matters with Kelly Cordes' on WJON at 10:40 am.

TOPICS OF INTEREST

Representative Wolgamott informed me that all of the bills they were working out details on have now passed the house.  Bills include freezing tuition on college education with the Higher Education bill, as well as what would be the largest tax cut in Minnesota history with the Property Tax Assistance bill that should help many area seniors with fixed incomes.

TRANSPORTATION DISCUSSIONS

Dan is also looking for additional funding if possible to make improvements to Highway 10, specifically between St. Cloud and Clearwater, where there is heavy traffic, especially during summer months when people head up north.  He wants to see improvements to help protect our families driving on that dangerous section of the highway.

Something else that sounds appealing is discussions about bringing the rail system all the way from St. Cloud to the Twin Cities in the Transportation Bill. Commutes for people who may work away from home, or even for students from the cities wanting to attend college at St. Cloud State University would benefit. Sports fans could also enjoy a train ride to games.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW WITH DAN 

You can listen to my most recent interview with Representative Dan Wolgamott, by clicking on the media player below.

