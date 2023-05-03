45 Minneapolis Gang Members Indicted on Federal Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Forty-five Minneapolis Gang members and associates were indicted in a wide-sweep investigation addressing gang violence.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 30 members of two Minneapolis-based street gangs, The Highs and The Bloods, face charges of racketeering conspiracy involving alleged murder, attempted murder, robbery, obstruction of justice and drug trafficking.
Additional charges include the use of a firearm to commit murder and drug trafficking.
Records show separate charges have also been brought against an additional 15 Highs or Bloods gang members on drug and gun charges.
If convicted, some penalties include up to life in prison.
