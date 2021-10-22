St. Cloud Man In Stable Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police say a man is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 10 Wednesday night.

Authorities say 28-year-old Dontel Dawson, of St. Cloud, was crossing Highway 10 in an area not marked with a crosswalk, just south of the Highway 23 overpass.

Get our free mobile app

Police say 26-year-old Alexa Wendt, of St. Cloud, was heading north on Highway 10 in the east lane.

Another vehicle in the west lane slammed on their breaks to avoid hitting Dawson. However, police say Wendt was unable to stop in time and struck Dawson with the front of her vehicle, throwing him several feet.

Bystanders immediately rendered aid and called 911. Dawson was taken to St. Cloud hospital for his injuries.

St. Cloud Police say based on the investigation, no citations were issued.