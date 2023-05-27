Child Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 Near Rice

RICE (WJON News) -- A child was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 155th Street near Rice.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car on 155th Street tried to cross Highway 10 and collided with a pickup truck.

A two-year-old passenger in the car was taken to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and another passenger in the car, 20-year-old Jasmine Kron of Hutchinson and 21-year-old Prestin Peterson of Litchfield, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the truck, 67-year-old Sharon Funk of El Dorado, Kansas, suffered non-life-threatening injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the truck, 69-year-old Terry Funk, was not hurt.

