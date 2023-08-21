One Killed, One Seriously Hurt in Highway 10 Head-on Crash

BECKER (WJON News) -- A Becker man was killed and a Becker woman seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 Monday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Edgewood Street in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV going west on Highway 10 and a minivan going east on Highway 10 collided in the intersection.

A passenger in the van, 91-year-old Lowell Wolff, was taken to St Cloud Hospital where he later died. The driver of the van, 89-year-old Betty Wolff, was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Cole Johnson of Thief River Falls, was not hurt.

