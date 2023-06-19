Minnesota State Patrol Releases Names in Fatal Clear Lake Crash

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of a Foreston man killed in a head-on crash in Clear Lake over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:45 a.m. Sunday a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east and a Ford Bronco heading west on Highway 10 collided at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24.

The driver of the Tahoe, 77-year-old Charles McQuay, died as a result of the crash. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver and passenger in the Bronco, 60-year-old Daniel Ferris and 58-year-old Kristi Ferris of Mound, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

