Minnesota State Patrol Releases Names in Fatal Clear Lake Crash

Minnesota State Patrol Releases Names in Fatal Clear Lake Crash

CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of a Foreston man killed in a head-on crash in Clear Lake over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:45 a.m. Sunday a Chevrolet Tahoe heading east and a Ford Bronco heading west on Highway 10 collided at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the Tahoe, 77-year-old Charles McQuay, died as a result of the crash. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver and passenger in the Bronco, 60-year-old Daniel Ferris and 58-year-old Kristi Ferris of Mound, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud

The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it. 

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Clear Lake, crash reports, Fatal crash, highway 10, minnesota state patrol, Sherburne County
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports