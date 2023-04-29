Idaho Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 Near Motley

MOTLEY (WJON News) -- An Idaho man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Morrison County Friday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Motley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a cargo van and a pickup truck were going west on Highway 10 when the van hit the back of the truck.

The driver of the van, 55-year-old Shaba Bitegetsimana of Boise, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Joseph Dawson of Sebeka, was not hurt.