Maple Grove Woman Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Maple Grove woman was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 late Saturday night.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Highway 10 near Joplin Street Northwest in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Highway 10 when it left the roadway.

The driver, 53-year-old Lisa Christiansen, was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

