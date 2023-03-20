ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital has been named one of the top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals in the nation.

Fortune and PINC AI evaluated more than 900 U.S. hospitals and singled out 50 that achieved superior efficiency, clinical outcomes and patient experience for cardiovascular health.

Phil Martin is the Executive Director of the CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center at St. Cloud Hospital. He says their program is committed to constant improvement.

The difference between this award and others is you have to demonstrate a five-year overall rate of improvement. This constant evolution means that patients can expect our physicians to have the latest technology available to treat the most complicated heart problems.

St. Cloud Hospital has made the list 10 times over the past 25 years.

In 2022, U.S. News & World Report ranked the CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center 30th in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery.

