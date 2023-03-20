St. Cloud Hospital Named Nations Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

St. Cloud Hospital Named Nations Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

(Photo: CentraCare)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital has been named one of the top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals in the nation.

Fortune and PINC AI evaluated more than 900 U.S. hospitals and singled out 50 that achieved superior efficiency, clinical outcomes and patient experience for cardiovascular health.

Phil Martin is the Executive Director of the CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center at St. Cloud Hospital. He says their program is committed to constant improvement.

The difference between this award and others is you have to demonstrate a five-year overall rate of improvement. This constant evolution means that patients can expect our physicians to have the latest technology available to treat the most complicated heart problems.

St. Cloud Hospital has made the list 10 times over the past 25 years.

In 2022, U.S. News & World Report ranked the CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center 30th in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

 

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023

Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports