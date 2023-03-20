Minnesota Music Hall of Fame Gets Iconic Gift In The Form Of A Guitar

NEW SCULPTURE MOVING IN

There's a brand new sculpture coming to New Ulm's Music Hall of Fame, which will be reopening in April 2023.

It's a 15-foot-tall sculpture of Prince's guitar.

The artist, Jefferson Davis, wanted to honor Prince and created the piece for The Mankato City Art Walking Sculpture Tour.

THE ARTIST

According to the New Ulm Journal, the piece has recently been donated to the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame located in New Ulm, and will be placed at the entrance to the museum.

LOCATION

The plan is to place the sculpture on a concrete base about a foot off the ground so people can stand next to it for photo opportunities.

If you want to see the piece before it heads to New Ulm, it will stay on 2nd Street in Mankato until the 2nd week of April as part of the CityArt tour.

The piece is called, "The Artist."

MINNESOTA MUSIC HALL OF FAME

The Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm is currently closed but plans on reopening in April of this year. The museum will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from April through November, and sounds like right now they are preparing for a big banquet in mid-April.

Prince was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2007, and the 2023 nominations and banquet is being planned for April 14th at Turner Hall. This year inductees include:

Gwen Matthews - Jazz

Becky Buller - Bluegrass

Jolly Huntsmen - Old-Time music

Del Counts - Rock

Fr. Jan Michael Joncas -Composer, Educator & Priest

A social hour will begin at 5 pm, followed by dinner at 6 pm and the induction ceremony at 7 pm.

Tickets to the event are $55 or $50 for current members. You can get your tickets by clicking HERE now.

