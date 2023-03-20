Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – March 20th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

This roundup will include two former coaches for the St. Cloud Tech/Community College Cyclones: Jason Fischer of the Alexandria Legends and Tyler Hebrink of the Ridgewater Warriors. I am going to give some brief game recaps for all the six schools, in particular when they are playing each other. I will continue my coverage for the Cyclones I have for the past number of years. Fergus Falls Spartans, Brainerd Central Lakes College Raiders and Anoka Ramsey Golden Rams.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 8 ABBOTSFORD CARDINALS 3

(Thursday March 16th)

The Raiders defeated the Cardinals, backed by six timely hits, aided by six walks and a couple of misplays by the Cardinals. Righty Noah Cekalla a sophomore from Pierz. High school started and threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Ivan Villa a sophomore from Green Valley, Arizona threw the final inning in relief. He gave up one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Adam “Deuce” Braun a sophomore from Buffalo High School. He went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Rylee Rauch a sophomore from Pierz High School went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Erubiel Ozuna a sophomore from Casa Grande, Arizona, went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Tittrington a freshman from St. Paul went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Beau Lepel a freshman from Plato, Minnesota went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Turner Locken a freshman from Mandan, North Dakota went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Erik Bungum a sophomore from Hayfield High School earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Leo Villa a sophomore form Green Valley, Arizona had a stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Stalboerger a freshman from Moorhead High School had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ABBOTSFORD CARDINALS 4 BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 3

(Thursday March 16th)

The Cardinals defeated the Raiders, they out hit them 7-3. A couple of early misplays aided the Cardinals too. No names were available for the Cardinals, so only the Raiders game info.

The Raiders starting pitcher Righty Luis Diaz a freshman from Agra Prieta, Mexico started on the mound, He threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was led by Alonso Bacame a sophomore from Tucson, Arizona. He went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Devin Waldorf a freshman from Kimball Area High School went 1-for-3 with a double. Brett Letness a freshman from Moorhead High School went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jack Thorn a freshman from Becker High School and Ivan Villa a sophomore from Green Valley, Arizona both were credited for a RBI. Catcher Noah Cekalla earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Jaydon Dymanyk a freshman from Maple Grove High earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Josh Kivela a freshman from Hibbing High School earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Argir a sophomore from Brainerd High School earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

BISMARCK SC MYSTIC’S 6 ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 2

(Thursday March 16th)

The Mysitc’s defeated the Golden Rams, backed by good defense and they outhit the Golden Rams six to five, including a triple and a double. Scott Seim started on the mound for the Mystic’s, he threw five innings to earn the win. Nik Bantle threw two innings in relief, to close it out. The Mystic’s offense was led by JJ Ritter, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs. Wyatt Tweet went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Cavin Zimmell went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Riley Pearce went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Darian Alexander earned four walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher was righty Bryce Heil a freshman from Wausau, Wisconsin. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Brett Sullivan a freshman from Champlin. Park High School threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Jeremy Brown a freshman from North St. Paul High School, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bryce Heil, pitcher went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Matthew Ramsdell a freshman for Meza, Arizona went 1-for-3. Ricky Ramsdell a freshman from Meza, Arizona went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Thompson a sophomore from Osseo High School scored a run.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 7 DAKOTA STATE COLLEGE JACKS 0

(Friday March 17th)

The Raiders defeated the Jacks, backed by solid defense, they out hit them nine to five, including a home run and three triples to give their pitchers great support. Lefty Devin Begay started on the hump, he threw six innings to earn the win. he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Ben Dornseif a sophomore from Hector, Minnesota threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Raiders offense was right fielder Mason Argir went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Left fielder Justin Stalboerger went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs. First baseman Turner Locken went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. DH Adam Braun went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Second baseman Alonso Bacame went 1-for-2 with a triple and he earned two walks. Third baseman Beau Lepel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Noah Cekalla went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Shortstop Rylee Rausch went 1-for-4 and Centerfielder Erubiel Ozuna scored a run.

The Jacks starting pitcher William Broderius threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. Sutton Shurly threw two innings, he gave up four hits and one run and Brock Alexander threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Jacks offense was led by Auston Medina, he went 1-for-4 with a double. Blayne Relyburch, Brody Popineau, Will Parsons and Bryce Mosley all went 1-for-3. Colby Feldman earned a pair of walks for the Jacks.

BRAINERD CLC RAIDERS 5 WHALLEY CHIEFS 1

(Friday March 17)

The Raiders defeated the Chiefs, backed by seven hits, including a triple and a double, five big runs in the top of the 8th inning and defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Gavin Gast started, he threw five innings, he gave up just two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Austin Meister threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Brett Letness threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by left fielder Josh Kivela, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. DH Erubiel Ozuna went 1-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Shortstop Devin Waldorf went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Third baseman Adam Jensen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. First baseman Jack Thorn went 1-for-3 with a double and Center fielder Mason Agir was credited for a RBI. Catcher Leo Villa earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Second baseman Erik Bungum and Right fielder Ivan Villa both earned a walk and each had a stolen base.

MINNESOTA NC ITASCA VIKINGS 2 ANOKA RAMSEY CC GOLDEN RAMS 0

(Sunday March 19th)

The Vikings defeated the Golden Rams in a very good pitching dual, they did out hit seven to five, including a pair of doubles. Righty Avery Liestman, a sophomore from Litchfield High School. He threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Gage Lund a sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by Jackson Bonneville, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kole Paulsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Laydon Rivas went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Jeremy Mattis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Samuel Candelario earned a walk. Jacob Maes from Montivideo High School went 1-for-3.

The Golden Rams starting pitcher a righty Josh Stoll a sophomore from Andover High School started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Noah Findels a freshman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued a walk.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Wyatt Doubler, a sophomore from Osseo High School, he went 1-for-3 with a double. Matthew Ramsdell went 2-for-3 and Bryce Heil went 1-for-2. Dark Locklear went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jeremy Brown a freshman from North St. Paul earned a walk.