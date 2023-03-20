Eden Prairie Man Killed in Crosswalk
EDEN PRAIRIE (WJON News) - An 80-year-old man from Eden Prairie was struck by a car and killed early Monday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was walking against traffic in a crosswalk on Eden Prairie Road just after 7:00 a.m. when he was struck by a car heading Eastbound on Highway 5.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
