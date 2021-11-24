St. Cloud Hospital COVID-19 Numbers Still High But Coming Down

Last week's COVID-19 positive patients at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare were the highest since last December. This week those numbers a coming down a bit. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they have 112 COVID positive patients within CentraCare and 90 at St. Cloud Hospital. Those numbers are down from 120 within CentraCare and 100 at St. Cloud Hospital last week. Dr. Morris says they are down from 27 to 22 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 20 of those are at St. Cloud Hospital with two in Willmar's Rice Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Morris says COVID-19 numbers have come in waves. He says there have been surges and declines during this plateau of COVID-19 cases. Morris says their numbers have been high for the past 4 to 6 weeks. He says CentraCare and St. Cloud Hospital has been pushing the 99 to 100% capacity for well over a month. Dr. Morris says every time they discharge someone there is another person waiting to be admitted.

Dr. Morris says the amount of people receiving vaccines and boosters this last week has picked up with more and more people becoming eligible. He says COVID-19 is proving to be like many other viruses that immunity wanes over time which means booster vaccines are required to boost immunity. Dr. Morris says those who had COVID and recovered do not have a better immunity than someone who has received their vaccine series.

Dr. Morris says if people would like to schedule a vaccine or booster vaccine contact CentraCare or call 320-200-3200.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.