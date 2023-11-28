CentraCare Looking To FullFill Some Holiday Joy On Friday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- You can look for the red lights to make a kid's holiday dream come true on Friday. CentraCare Emergency Medical Services is holding its annual Stuff the Ambulance Toy Drive.
You can drop off a new unwrapped toy or a cash donation at one of six Minnesota cities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CentraCare Emergency Medical Services Senior Director Brad Hanson says the drive helps the kids but it lets the EMS team recharge too:
"Really our staff look at this as a way to recharge the batteries a little bit and maybe dealing with emergencies all day long or movement of transferring a patient, putting on many miles in the ambulance, this gives them an opportunity to ground themselves a little bit and give back to their local communities."
Hanson says all the toys and money stay in their local communities. He says it is the 3rd year of CentraCare doing the drive system wide but it is the 18th year for some locations that were doing the toy drive before they merged with CentraCare. If you don't live near one of the drop-off cities you can make a donation online too.
Donation Sites:
Willmar - Uptown Mall
Redwood - The Market
Monticello - Fleet Farm Parking Lot
LongPrairie - Coborn's
Paynesville - Dairy Queen
Benson - Railroad Parking Lot
