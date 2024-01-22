Update on Flu, COVID, RSV in St. Cloud Area

Late January, early February is the typical peak for respiratory illnesses/viruses in Minnesota. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON. He explains a couple weeks after the holidays is when these illnesses spike and that leads to more people needing hospitalization. Dr. Morris says COVID, Flu and RSV are still the top respiratory viruses that are concerns. He says a vaccine for flu or COVID does a great a job protecting a person for the season and a good job for approximately a year.

The COVID variant is still the Omicron variant that is making its way through the region. The COVID vaccine this season is to protect people from the Omicron COVID virus and Dr. Morris says Minnesota is doing a good but not great job getting this year's booster. He says Minnesota is in the top third in the nation in receiving COVID boosters. He says it isn't too late to get a COVID, flu or RSV vaccination. Dr. Morris indicates someone can get the COVID and flu vaccines the same day. He explains RSV vaccinations are only for those that are really young or older than 65. Dr. Morris says many people contract RSV but the symptoms in healthy adults look similar to a cold.

COVID and flu continue to be the most dangerous respiratory illnesses due to the biggest complication rate. Dr. Morris says they are still seeing people becoming sick enough with flu or COVID that will cause a hospitalization and even a trip to their Intensive Care Unit.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.