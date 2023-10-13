U-of-M Board of Regents Approves St. Cloud Medical School
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new medical school in St. Cloud will welcome the first 24 students in 2025 after the University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the partnership with CentraCare.
The University of Minnesota Medical School - St. Cloud joins campuses in the Twin Cities and Duluth.
UMMS CentraCare Regional Campus in St. Cloud will be in the former administrative building next to the CentraCare Health Plaza.
The school has received $15 million from the Minnesota State Legislature. $5 million is specific to the building renovation. $10 million is to fund the programming. The CentraCare Foundation has also kicked off a $50-million community philanthropy campaign to help support the program.
St. Cloud's medical school will focus on rural health care and training students to work in outstate communities and at rural hospitals.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- U-of-M Research Project Reveals New Information on Buckthorn
- Expert: Bumper Crop of Acorns Not Drought-Related
- Minnesota DNR Releases Results of Small Game Survey
- Highway 23 North Gap on Schedule to Open in November
- PleasureLand RV Center Owner Passes Away
The Worst Comedies Ever Made
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker