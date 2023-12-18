Ecumen Takes Ownership of St. Benedict’s Community

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The deal between CentraCare and Shoreview-based Ecumen to change ownership of St. Benedict's Community has been finalized.

Ecumen is a faith-based organization that operates in multiple states and provides housing services including assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care communities. They own and operate 31 senior living communities throughout Minnesota.

CentraCare's sale of the properties includes St. Cloud St. Benedict's Community, Sartell Therapy Suites, Chateau Waters Sartell, and Monticello St. Benedict's Community.

In a statement, Ecumen says more than 300 of St. Benedict's team members have joined the Ecumen operations.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

25 Iconic Actors at the Start of Their Careers vs. Now Stacker took a look at the highlights of 25 iconic actors' careers, including photos of them now compared to when they got their start. Gallery Credit: Stacker