Ecumen Takes Ownership of St. Benedict’s Community
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The deal between CentraCare and Shoreview-based Ecumen to change ownership of St. Benedict's Community has been finalized.
Ecumen is a faith-based organization that operates in multiple states and provides housing services including assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care communities. They own and operate 31 senior living communities throughout Minnesota.
CentraCare's sale of the properties includes St. Cloud St. Benedict's Community, Sartell Therapy Suites, Chateau Waters Sartell, and Monticello St. Benedict's Community.
In a statement, Ecumen says more than 300 of St. Benedict's team members have joined the Ecumen operations.
