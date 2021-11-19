St. Cloud Hospital COVID-19 Cases Increase

COVID-19 cases at St. Cloud Hospital are up again this week and are now at levels they haven't seen since late December of 2020. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me this week on WJON. He says CentraCare has 120 positive COVID-19 cases with 100 of them at St. Cloud Hospital. The other 20 people are scattered throughout CentraCare hospitals in Willmar, Paynesville, Sauk Centre and Monticello. Morris says St. Cloud Hospital has 27 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 25 of those on ventilators.

Numbers last week at CentraCare had 100 COVID positive patients with 80 at St. Cloud Hospital. Last week St. Cloud Hospital had 24 ICU/Critical Care unit patients.

St. Cloud Hospital continues to be at capacity. Dr. Morris says the increased amount of COVID-19 patients has caused them to not be able to care for as many non COVID-19 patients. Morris says normally they've been able to accept transfers from other hospitals but they cannot do that right now. He says they are being creative with their people and spaces and are looking for help wherever they can get it. Dr. Morris says they are reaching out to people with a medical license who are willing to help. He says they are hiring, looking for volunteers and wanting to build their team. He says they are looking at any source they can to get more help.

The positivity case rate in the St. Cloud area is up from 17% last week to 18% this week. The state of Minnesota's positivity rate is at 9.7%. Morris is concerned about the additional contact people will have with one another during the upcoming holidays. He urges caution and encourages vaccines and boosters.

To schedule a vaccine with CentraCare call 320-200-3200. Morris says their southside max vaccination site will also be accepting walk-ins. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Morris it is available below.