The 16-9 Becker Bulldog softball team captured the Section 5-3-A title last week with wins over Princeton, Delano and St. Francis twice. Becker lost the first game of the section championship to St. Francis before winning the clincher 3-2 last Thursday.

The Bulldogs are the #4 seed in the Class 3-A State Softball Tournament and will play 5th seeded ROCORI at 5:00pm(originally 12:30) today (Tuesday) in North Mankato at Caswell Park. Becker was last in the Class 3-A state tournament in 2023 when they lost in the consolation championship.

Ups and Downs

Becker head coach Jason Baune joined me on WJON. He says they had some ups and downs this season but it was fun to see the team put it all together in the section playoffs. Baune says their biggest strength is pitching led by senior Jaimee Cook. Cook has committed to play softball starting next season at St. Ben's. Baune says Cook has had a good season but dealt with an injury that sidelined her for a couple of weeks. Cook has since recovered and led the Bulldogs through the section playoffs. She is expected to take the circle against ROCORI today.

Becker Offense

Baune says freshman pitcher Lauren Peters filled in for Cook when she was out, and did a nice job as the team went 6-3 when she pitched. Offensively Baune says Cook, Adyson Petty, Kenley Nicolas, Lauren Peters, and Allie Duncombe have been big contributors.

Battle Tested

Becker is a battle tested team having played in one of the best sections in the state. Baune says Delano was ranked #2 in the state while St. Francis finished 3rd at State last season and returned a large portion of their roster. Delano was the section's #1 seed while St. Francis was seeded #2.

Becker Softball Roster:

Number Name Position Year 1 DUNCOMBE, ALLIE OF 11 2 PETTY, ADYSON IF 11 3 HUNTER, ISABELLA IF 11 4 BALDRY, GRACE C/IF/OF 9 5 JOSEWSKI, KALLI C/OF/IF 12 6 ERGEN, LAUREN IF 11 7 COOK, JAIMEE P/OF 12 8 NICOLAS, KENLEY IF 10 9 WARREN, LILLIAN OF 12 10 KIRK, KARLI OF 11 11 GARDNER, MADELYN OF/IF 10 12 SULLIVAN, NEVAEH IF 9 13 SCHMIDT, LILY IF 12 14 WIPPER, KATELYN C/IF 9 15 TREPTAU, PAYTON C/IF 9 16 PETERS, LAUREN P/IF 9 17 WAGNER-KLAPHAKE, GRACE IF 9 20 LUETHMERS, BRYNN P/IF 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jason Baune, click below.