St. Cloud Police Celebrating Children’s Book at Community Event

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department and Great River Regional Library are celebrating the publication of a new children’s book with an interactive community engagement event this week.

St. Cloud Author and co-founder of Diverse Voices Press Hudda Ibrahim recently published her next children’s book titled “Lula Wants to Wear a Badge.” The story follows a young Somali girl who wants to become a police officer.

From 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Cloud Public Library, the police department will be giving tours of squad cars, K-9 demonstations, and more. In addition, Ibrahim will be doing readings of the book at 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

