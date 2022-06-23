St. Cloud Concert Series Kicks Off With A Bang [PHOTOS]

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD -- The weather was perfect on Wednesday night to kick off the 12th annual Summertime By George Concert Series.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
The opening act was Kat Blue followed by the headliner Mason Dixon Line.

Photo by Abbey Minke
A little bonus for Wednesday night's concert was a small fireworks display over Lake George to end the show.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
The Summertime By George concert is a free 10-week music series that runs 10 Wednesdays in a row by Lake George.  It is organized and run by the St. Cloud Rotary Club.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
