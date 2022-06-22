‘Ope! Minnesota Sheriff’s Office “Minnesotans Too Nice To Zipper Merge”

Minnesota Nice, it's a thing, seems to have taken to the road, as one Minnesota Sheriff's Office is reminding people that there is nothing wrong with using the zipper merge correctly, and it will actually save us some time when we have to reduce lanes because of construction.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office took to social media to share their thoughts on Minnesota drivers' inability to zipper merge and even penned a song to go along with it.

Dear Minnesota,

You still refuse to zipper merge, because you’re too nice to “cut in line.”

So we thought we’d we write a little love song to all of you.

Sincerely Your friendly neighborhood Sheriff’s Office

Oh we’re all victims of ‘Sota nice We sit in one lane The zipper merge you want to fight Oh you need to learn the lesson, need to learn this lesson

So take the wheel, Use that blinker and driiiivvvveee

Oh don’t you dare block me Just keep your eyes I said you’re holding back So SHUT UP AND MERGE WITH ME! Dear Minnesota this is your destiny Pleeeeaaaase SHUT UP AND MERGE WITH ME!

I'm not quite sure if the song is a parody of a song, or a new composition, either way, one of Minnesota's most humorous Sheriff's Office's is putting smiles on our faces once again, and reminding us to merge the way we were supposed to, at the last moment, and to take turns letting other drivers in.

