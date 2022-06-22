Perfect Conditions? Will Minnesotans Be Overrun By Grasshoppers This Summer?

Last year you might have seen more grasshoppers than usual during the late summer, and early fall, and there is a chance that we COULD see a repeat of that if the weather stays a certain way. There have already been reports that grasshopper nymphs, aka grasshopper babies, have been seen again this year in Minnesota fields. So will we be overrun by the jumping and flying bugs this year?

There have been some reports of grasshopper nymphs emerging. According to Bruce Potter an Extension Entomologist from their program Strategic Farming, “Catching any infestations early in the field or on the borders is the way to go. Get out there when they are small so you can control them.”

While a majority of Minnesota is no longer considered to be in a drought, many of the newly hatched nymphs are looking at having dry and warm conditions over the next few weeks, with just a few chances for rain in between, which could be the boost that grasshoppers need, and producers dread.

Soybean producers might be seeing grasshopper issues later in the month of August, but the weather has to cooperate. The wet spring condition MAY have affected the population, but it's still too early to tell according to some experts.

According to Texas A&M University "The main factor affecting grasshopper populations is the weather. Outbreaks, or exceptionally large populations, are usually preceded by several years of hot, dry summers and warm autumns. Dry weather increases the survival of nymphs and adults. Warm autumns allow grasshoppers more time to feed and lay eggs."

You can listen to the Strategic Farming show, that the Minnesota Extension office puts out weekly, by going here and searching for the latest episode.

