SCSU Men’s Basketball Adds an Assistant Coach

St. Cloud State University announced Wednesday morning the hiring of Connor O'Brien as assistant men's basketball coach. He joins the staff of new men's head coach Quincy Henderson.

Get our free mobile app

O'Brien spent the last 7 seasons as an assistant coach at St. John's under Pat McKenzie. He played college basketball in the NSIC for Minnesota State University-Mankato from 2009-2013 where he was a member of the Maverick's final four team in 2011.

O'Brien is a New Prague, Minnesota native who graduated from Minnesota State-Mankato in 2014 and earned his masters degree in 2015.