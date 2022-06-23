Absentee Voting Starts Friday for Primary Election
UNDATED -- Absentee voting for the August 9th Primary Election starts Friday.
In-person voting is at two locations in Stearns County, at St. Cloud City Hall and at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park. The Stearns County Administration Center downtown is no longer a voting location.
You can also apply for an absentee ballot online at mnvotes.org or by contacting the Auditor-Treasurer's office.
Local races that have a primary include:
St. Cloud Area School District
There are eight candidates running for three open seats so the field will be trimmed to the top six people who will move on to the general election.
Zachary Dorholt (I)
Natalie Ringsmuth (I)
Mike Bueckers
Theresa Carlstedt
Chantal Oechsle
Nicole Rierson
Bashire Omer
Heather Weems
St. Cloud City Council Ward 2
There are three candidates, one will be eliminated in the primary and the top two will move on to the general election.
Sandra Brakstad
Seal Dwyer
Karen A. Larson
Stearns County Commission District 3
There are seven candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.
Tina Barak
Barry Belknap
Jeff Bertram
Daniel Goebel
Kelly Guest
Watler Moorhouse
Charles Ward
Stearns County Commissioner District 4
There are three candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.
Leigh Lenzmeier (I)
Darrell Bruestle
Lana Feddema
Sherburne County Commissioner District 4
There are four candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.
Gary H. Gray
Jerome (Lefty) Kleis
Eric Meyer
Kari Watkins
Carol Lewis
Sherburne County Commissioner District 2
There are three candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.
Reanne Danielowski
Paul Fenberg
Jacob Peterson
Benton County Auditor/Treasurer
There are four candidates, with the top two moving on to the general election.
Nadean Inman (I)
Christine Scherbing
Heather Bondhus
Sean Gitch