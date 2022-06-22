Xcel Energy Covers Deployed Military

UNDATED -- Active-Duty military families have a new way to save money and gain peace of mind while deployed.

Xcel Energy has announced the “You Cover Us, We Cover You” program, which offers six months of free repair coverage on up to four home appliances while they’re deployed.

Chairman, President, and CEO of Xcel Energy Bob Frenzel says the program is part of the company’s commitment to military families.

In addition, all military veterans are eligible for a 15% discount on any Xcel Energy HomeSmart service plan, and a 10% discount on new heating and cooling equipment.

For more details on the “You Cover Us, We Cover You” program, click here.