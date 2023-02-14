Patti Gartland to Retire As President of GSDC

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The President of the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation plans to retire later this year.

Patti Gartland announced Tuesday she will retire on May 31st. Gartland has held the position since 2013.

Prior to joining the GSDC, she was the City Administrator for Sartell for nearly 12 years and worked 15 years with the city of St. Cloud.

During her tenure, Gartland has lead the organization's highly collaborative, business-centric approach to economic development by assisting hundreds of existing and prospective businesses to optimize their success with the Greater St. Cloud region.

It has been a tremendous honor to spend my entire career with organizations dedicated to fostering and advocating for the interests of the people and businesses that choose to live, work, conduct business, develop, engage and contributed to the Greater St. Cloud community.

The Board of Directors have hired Minneapolis-based Cohen Taylor Executive Search Services to help with the candidate search to find Gartland's successor.

