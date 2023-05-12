Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Hires New CEO

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has a new CEO.

The organization announced Friday the hiring of NeTia Bauman to become the head of the GSDC.

I am honored to have been trusted by the GSDC board of directors to lead this find organization into its next chapter. Greater St. Cloud has so much going for it, and I'm looking forward to digging in with the rest of our team to help identify and create new opportunities for our region.

She will succeed Patti Gartland who retires on June 1st after 10 years as President and CEO.

Bauman is currently the CEO of Greater Fergus Falls Corp, a role she has had since 2021.

Prior to that, she was a program coordinator and researcher with the Upper Great Plans Transportation Institute at North Dakota State University.

She will begin her new role on July 10th.

