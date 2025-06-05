St. Cloud area boys tennis players participated at the State Tournament individual competition today in Minneapolis. The AA competition is taking place at Baseline Tennis Center with the Class A tournament is being played at the Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Sartell's Jack Michaud lost in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1 to Minnetonka's Brody Barbeau in the state singles quarterfinals.

The Sartell doubles team of Collin Otto and Dane Kenning lost in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1 to the Edina team of Andy Norman and Thomas Loucks in the state quarterfinals.

The Becker doubles team of Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson lost in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1 to the doubles team of Keagan Lowman and Micah Gustafson of Cambridge-Isanti in the state quarterfinals.