St. Cloud Boys Tennis Players Participate at Individual State Tourney
St. Cloud area boys tennis players participated at the State Tournament individual competition today in Minneapolis. The AA competition is taking place at Baseline Tennis Center with the Class A tournament is being played at the Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center.
Sartell's Jack Michaud lost in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1 to Minnetonka's Brody Barbeau in the state singles quarterfinals.
The Sartell doubles team of Collin Otto and Dane Kenning lost in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1 to the Edina team of Andy Norman and Thomas Loucks in the state quarterfinals.
The Becker doubles team of Sawyer Brown and Landon Peterson lost in straight sets 6-1 and 6-1 to the doubles team of Keagan Lowman and Micah Gustafson of Cambridge-Isanti in the state quarterfinals.