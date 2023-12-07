Minnesota Secretary of State Visiting St. Cloud Students

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Secretary of State will be visiting students in central Minnesota on Friday.

Steve Simon will be meeting with students taking U.S. History and Government classes at both Apollo High School and Tech High School. The goal of the visit is to teach teenagers about voting and the election process.

The stop in St. Cloud is part of a statewide tour promoting legislation passed in 2023 that allows 16 and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote, allowing their registration to automatically go into effect on their 18th birthday.

