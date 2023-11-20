St. Cloud Area Businesses, Non-Profits Recognized with I-Awards

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several local businesses and nonprofits are the latest award recipients from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation.

The 12th Annual I-Awards were recently handed out.

In the For Profit category Blattner Company was recognized for launching a leader onboarding program to accommodate workforce growth to match the increased demand for renewable energy.

Also in the For Profit category NETTwork Manufacturing was honored for its EMS Socket System which is a revolutionary solution for below-the-knee prosthetic socks.

A Non-Profit Award went to GREAT Theatre for its Youth Artist Project. It exposes high school students to a variety of roles and career opportunities in theatre.

And also to Big Brother Big Sisters for its partnership with District 742 and Granite Partners for the BIG Partners Initiative. It was created to strengthen educational, college and career opportunities for students facing barriers.

A new award this year is the Employer of Choice which was won by Preferred Credit Inc. They say PCI has an impressive employee retention rate and long-standing tenure, coupled with strong leadership, engaged and diverse workers, and a wide array of benefits.

All winners receive a trophy and a cash prize. The award winners were announced on November 16th.

