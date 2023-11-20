Waite Park To Vote On New Fire Service Agreement Monday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The City of Waite Park will vote on a new fire service agreement Monday night. The city council will decide on signing a 10-year contract with St. Cloud to have the St. Cloud Fire Department assist in providing fire and emergency services.
St. Cloud has been helping Waite Park by providing services for the last several months due to a decline in the number of volunteer firefighters in Waite Park. The contract would officially formalize the services between the two cities, and start on January 1, 2024.
If approved the contract would automatically renew after 10 years in one year increments, unless either city provides 1 year written notice to cancel it.
