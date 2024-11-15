St. Ben’s Volleyball Upsets Top Seeded Gustavus

St. Ben's volleyball is headed to the MIAC Tournament Championship match after defeating top seeded Gustavus 3 sets to none Thursday night in St. Peter in the MIAC Tournament Semifinals. Scores were 32-30, 25-21, and 25-17.

Get our free mobile app

Kali Jones led the Bennies with 14 kills, McKenna Moehrle added 8 kills and Mackenzie Knofczynski contributed 6 kills and 2 aces. St. Ben's is 14-11 and will play at 2nd seeded St. Catherine at 7 p.m. Saturday. This marks the first playoff meeting between the two teams.