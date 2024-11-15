St. Ben&#8217;s Volleyball Upsets Top Seeded Gustavus

St. Ben’s Volleyball Upsets Top Seeded Gustavus

St. Ben's Volleyball (photo courtesy of gobennies.com)

St. Ben's volleyball is headed to the MIAC Tournament Championship match after defeating top seeded Gustavus 3 sets to none Thursday night in St. Peter in the MIAC Tournament Semifinals.  Scores were 32-30, 25-21, and 25-17.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

Kali Jones led the Bennies with 14 kills, McKenna Moehrle added 8 kills and Mackenzie Knofczynski contributed 6 kills and 2 aces.  St. Ben's is 14-11 and will play at 2nd seeded St. Catherine at 7 p.m. Saturday.  This marks the first playoff meeting between the two teams.

 

Holdingford...in Pictures

Filed Under: St. Ben's Volleyball
Categories: college sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports