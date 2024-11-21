St. Ben’s Volleyball In NCAA Tourney Today [AUDIO]

The St. Ben's volleyball team plays Washington University of St. Louis, Missouri today at 2 p.m. in Whitewater, Wisconsin in the NCAA Division III tournament. St. Ben's head coach Nicole Hess joined me on WJON. She says they are excited about this opportunity they've earned after winning the MIAC tournament championship last Saturday. Hess indicates the last few weeks has been surreal as the went from fighting for home court in their opening playoff game to winning the conference tournament and now playing in the NCAAs.

St. Ben's Volleyball (photo courtesy of gobennies.com)

This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for St. Ben's since 2019. Hess says she believed the team had what it took to put this run together. Wash U is 28-6 and Hess says their program is traditionally very good so it will be a tall task. She says keys for them include solid serving and passing.

St. Ben's senior setter Audrey Spolidoro , has earned selection to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region IX first team. That announcement came Wednesday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nicole Hess, it is available below.