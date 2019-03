The St. Ben's Volleyball team downed Carleton 3-2 Tuesday night in the MIAC Tournament Quarterfinals. Briana Schmeising had 12 kills and 6 blocks and Megan Pekarek had 44 set assists and now has more than 1,000 for the season.

St. Ben's is 18-8 and will play #2 seeded Bethel in Arden Hills Thursday night in the MIAC Tournament Semifinals.