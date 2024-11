St. Ben's volleyball won their 5th match in a row downing Augsburg 3 sets to 2 in the MIAC Tournament Quarterfinals at Claire Lynch Hall in St. Joseph Tuesday night. Kali Jones led the Bennies with 15 kills, McKenna Moehrle added 11 kills and Mackenzie Knofczynski had 7 kills and 9 blocks.

St. Ben's improves to 14-12 and will play Gustavus Thursday in the MIAC Tournament Semifinals at 7 p.m.