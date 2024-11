St. Ben's saw their season come to an end in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament Thursday with a 3 sets to none loss to Washington University of St. Louis, Missouri. The match took place at UW-Whitewater. Scores were 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.

Brooke Andries had 8 kills, McKenzie Knofczynski and McKenna Moehrle each had 5 kills for the Bennies. St. Ben's finishes their season with a 15-12 record.