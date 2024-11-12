St. Ben’s Volleyball Carrying Momentum Into MIAC Tournament

The St. Ben's volleyball team is carrying a streak of 4 straight match wins into the MIAC Tournament Quarterfinals Tuesday night. The Bennies are 12-11 overall and are hosting Augsburg at 7 p.m. tonight at Claire Lynch Hall.

St. Ben's head coach Nicole Hess joined me on WJON. She believes they are playing their best volleyball of the season right now. Hess says senior setter Audrey Spolidoro has led the team and done an exceptional job both offensively and defensively. Other key contributors for the Bennies include middle hitters McKenna Moehrle and Mackenzie Knofczynski, defensive specialist Chaeli Haupert and outside hitter Kali Jones.

St. Ben's lost the lone meeting with Augsburg this season 3 sets to 1 on September 27. If St. Ben's wins tonight they will play in the MIAC semifinals Thursday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Nicole Hess, it is available below.