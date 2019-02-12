Souhan; Wolves Better Without Wiggins? [PODCAST]

Today on WJON Jim Souhan joined me. We discussed the Timberwolves 10-point win over the L.A. Clippers. Minnesota welcomed back point guards Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague but played without guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness). Jim felt the Wolves moved the ball better on offense without Wiggins despite still struggling on defense.

We also discussed the Cleveland Browns decision to sign currently suspended running back Kareem Hunt, who the Vikings might sign in free agency and if Adrian Peterson should return to Minnesota. Listen to the conversation below.

