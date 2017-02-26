Wolves Score 130 Points In Wild Loss To Houston

HOUSTON - The Timberwolves follow up Fridays great defensive effort by giving up the second most points in an NBA game this season on Saturday.

The Houston Rockets beat the Timberwolves 142-130. The 130 points by the Wolves is their highest point total of the season.

Minnesota was led in scoring by Karl Anthony-Towns with 37 points. Towns also finished with 22 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins was the second leading scorer for the Wolves with 30 points.

While Minnesota received most of its scoring from its usual people, the Rockets reall spread the ball around. 8 different Rockets players finished in double figures with all 5 starters finishing with at least 15 points.

Rockets guard James Harden led Houston with 24 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds. Recent addition, Lou Williams, scored 17 points off the bench for the Rockets.

Minnesota dropped to 23-36 on the season and remain 3 and half games out of the playoffs.