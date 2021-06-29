Souhan; Winter Classic Will Be a Hit at Target Field [PODCAST]

It was announced Monday that the Minnesota Wild will play the St. Louis Blues in the Winter Classic outdoors at Target Field on January 1st of 2022. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Minnesotans will embrace the event and it looks cool. Souhan says it will likely be cold and fans aren't close to the playing surface but it is unique and will be a fun event for the team, the Wild, the Twins and the fans. Souhan doesn't see this becoming common for the Wild because it would lose some of the specialness of it.

The Minnesota Lynx put guard Rachel Banham on waivers yesterday. Jim says he thinks the Lynx will re-sign her to a more salary cap friendly contract. He says there is some concern that the Lynx could lose Banham. She is a Lakeville, Minnesota native and former Gopher.

Timberwolves players Ricky Rubio and Josh Okogie will play for their countries at the Olympics. Rubio will play for Spain and Okogie will play for Nigeria. Jim says Spain is probably the 2nd best team in the World behind the U.S.

Outfielder Byron Buxton is one of 9 finalists to be an American League All Star. Jim says it's possible that Buxton could be named an All Star and won't be available to play due to injury. He says it would be great to see Buxton play in the All Star game considering how well he's been playing when he's been healthy.

