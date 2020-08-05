Souhan; Wild Force Feeding Fiala [PODCAST]

The Wild lost 4-3 in Game 2 of their NHL qualifying round best of 5 series Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Wild appeared to force feed top goal scorer Kevin Fiala too much early in the game. Fiala did score twice late in the 3rd period. Jim says the Wild should also consider turning to Devan Dubnyk in net if he is performing well in practice.

The Twins improved to 9-2 win a dominating 7-3 win over Pittsburgh Tuesday. Jim Souhan says Pittsburgh isn't a good baseball team and that played a role in the success of Jose Berrios on the mound and the team at the plate. Jim says of their injured players that Jake Odorizzi is the closest to returning. He says Odorizzi could start a game this weekend in Kansas City. Josh Donaldson, Homer Bailey and Rich Hill are all missing time due to injuries.

Gopher receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of playing this season due to Covid-19. Jim says he expects many players and some teams to choose not to play. Jim says College football happening this fall is unlikely. Jim says college football players can't be in a bubble and they don't get paid so playing doesn't make sense.

The Minnesota State High School League announced Tuesday that football and volleyball have been moved to spring and baseball and softball will be played in the summer. Jim says the move makes sense but doesn't assure that these sports could be played next spring even though that is what is intended.